Mission man charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle

Alton police say a 25-year-old Mission man blamed a roadrunner or a dog for causing him to swerve, resulting in a rollover crash.

Authorities arrested Jose Daniel Vera Saturday and charged him with intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

He remained jailed Monday on a $50,000 bond, records show.

The probable cause affidavit for his arrest on the charge includes no information on the alleged victim in the case or any alleged injuries sustained by the victim.

The crash occurred on the 800 block of South Bryan Avenue, according to authorities.

“Officer arrived at location and made contact with a male subject who stated he was driving the vehicle southbound, but officer observed he was pointing northbound,” the probable cause affidavit stated.

Alton police say Vera became combative when the officer tried to correct him and says the man accused the officer of trying to change Vera’s story.

“Officer then asked male subject if he had anything to drink which he stated 4 to 6 Michelob beers. Officer then again asked how the accident occurred when male subject advised that a dog or road runner crossed the street which caused him to swerved (sic) and caused the accident,” the affidavit stated.

Alton police say the man’s breath smelled of alcohol and they arrested him. Authorities say they took Vera to a hospital where he was medically cleared before being booked into jail.