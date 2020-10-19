Hidalgo County confirms three West Nile cases

Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Director Eduardo Olivarez reported three cases of West Nile Virus in the mid-Valley Monday, two in Mercedes and one in Weslaco.

County health officials will begin vector control in the affected areas and are investigating whether any of these cases are travel-related, a release from the county said.

Citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county described the virus as the leading mosquito-borne disease in the United States. There are no vaccines or medicines to treat West Nile, the county’s release said, but most people infected with the disease never even show symptoms.

According to the CDC, one in 150 people may develop more serious symptoms and the disease can occasionally be fatal, the county’s release stated.

Olivarez said there are several preventive measures Hidalgo County residents can take to guard against contracting West Nile Virus, including applying repellent when going outdoors, wearing long sleeve shirts and pants outside, and taking steps to control mosquitoes outdoors and indoors, such as getting rid of standing water by frequently checking objects in the yard which can collect water, like tires, buckets, planters and toys.