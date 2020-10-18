BROWNSVILLE — Border Patrol agents located four young children after a human smuggler left them alone on the banks of the Rio Grande, authorities said.

Early Saturday morning, Brownsville Station Border Patrol agents working near Brownville were advised by an agent operating a Remote Video Surveillance System (RVSS) that a group of subjects had crossed the Rio Grande.

The RVSS operator then reported a lone subject was seen rafting back toward Mexico. Responding agents located four children, ages 7, 6, 4, and 4, walking alone along the river levee.

The children were shivering and their clothes were wet. Agents immediately placed them in their service vehicles and turned on the heaters. The children were transported to the Border Patrol station where they were given dry clothes, food, and evaluated by medical staff.

The children, two sets of siblings, were in good health and did not require medical treatment. The children are from Honduras and El Salvador. The children had names and U.S. phone numbers written on their clothes.

The Border Patrol said the public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.