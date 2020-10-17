SportsHigh SchoolMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: McAllen High defeats McAllen Memorial in volleyball match up Joel Martinez - October 17, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt McAllen Memorial’s Natalie Silva hits a the net against McAllen High in a game at McAllen High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen High’s Kaydence Pritchard (9) tips the ball over the net against McAllen Memorial in a game at McAllen High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen High’s Haidee Moore (7) anticipates a hit at the net against McAllen Memorial in a game at McAllen High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen High’s Haidee Moore (7) hits at the net against McAllen Memorial in a game at McAllen High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen High’s Olivia Tite (3) celebrates a point against McAllen Memorial in a game at McAllen High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen Memorial’s Amare Hernandez (14) hits at the net against McAllen High in a game at McAllen High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen Memorial’s Madison Amaya (8) sets the ball against McAllen High in a game at McAllen High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen High’s Miranda Quintanilla (14) anticipates a hit from McAllen Memorial’s Jocylyn Fernandez (15) at the net in a game at McAllen High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen Memorial’s Jocylyn Fernandez (15) hits at the net in a game against McAllen High at McAllen High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen High’s Haidee Moore (7) reaches for the ball at the net against McAllen Memorial in a game at McAllen High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen High’s Madi Helmcamp (4) sets the ball against McAllen Memorial in a game at McAllen High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen High’s Shiela Zamora (2) attempts to block a shot from McAllen Memorial’s Jocylyn Fernandez (15) at the net in a game at McAllen High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen Memorial’s Natalie Silva (5) returns the ball against McAllen High in a game at McAllen High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen High’s Olivia Tite (3) anticipates a hit at the net against McAllen Memorial in a game at McAllen High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen High celebrates their victory over McAllen Memorial at McAllen High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen High’s Shiela Zamora (2) hits at the net against McAllen Memorial in a game at McAllen High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen High’s Haidee Moore (7) reaches for the ball at the net against McAllen Memorial in a game at McAllen High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen High’s Haidee Moore (7) and Olivia Tite (3) attempt to block a shot from McAllen Memorial’s Eliane Silberman (7) at the net in a game at McAllen High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Marburger, Diamondbacks dominant in season-opening win over Rowe Running Wild: Trevino, Adame lead Tigers past PSJA North in The Monitor’s GOTW Photo Gallery: Mercedes plays season opener against PSJA North Photo Gallery: Pioneer beats Nikki Rowe in season opener for both teams 49-28. Bulldog Bite: McHi seeks to take next step in Year 2 under Shelby