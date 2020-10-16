Six COVID-19 deaths reported Friday in Rio Grande Valley

Six Rio Grande Valley residents died due to COVID-19, county officials reported Friday.

Three Hidalgo County residents and three Cameron County residents died from complications from the coronavirus, according to news releases issued by the respective county officials.

In Hidalgo County, a Mission woman over 70 years old, an Alton man over 70, and a San Juan man in his 50s died as a result.

“I extend my condolences to the family and friends of those who have died,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said.

Additionally, the county reported 145 new COVID-19 cases. This brings the total deaths there to 1,895 and the total number of confirmed cases to 34,179. Currently, 2,417 cases are considered active.

In Hidalgo County, there are 151 patients hospitalized with the disease and 64 of those patients are receiving treatment in an intensive care unit.

Also in Hidalgo County, two more youths at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center in Edinburg tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, according to a news release from the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

The department also corrected a previous news release, issued on Oct. 12, that incorrectly stated that Evins had a total of 35, instead of the actual 34, COVID-19 cases at that time.

With the additional cases that have come up since then, Evins now has a total of 41 confirmed cases. A total of 60 Evins staff members have tested positive.

The three Cameron County residents whose deaths were reported Friday included a Port Isabel man between 60 and 69 years old and two Brownsville men — one between 70 and 79 years old and the other between 80 and 89 years old.

The loss of the three men brings the county’s total number of fatalities to 1,066.

Cameron County health officials also reported 47 more residents tested positive, bringing their total confirmed cases to 23,709. Of those, 2,305 are considered active cases.

Dr. Antonio Falcon, the Starr County health authority, reported that from Oct. 8 through Oct. 14, the county confirmed another 28 positive cases.

Among them were 18 from Rio Grande City, nine from Roma, and one from Delmita, an unincorporated area on the northeast side of the county.

Divided by age group, three of the cases were of individuals 19 years old or younger, while 25 of them were older than 19.

Falcon added that the Texas Department of State Health Services removed 16 duplicate cases from the county’s total.

Starr County reported a total of 321 active cases and 179 COVID-19 related deaths.