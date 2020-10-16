Pioneer Eddie Lee Marburger (12) looks to throw under pressure by Nikki Rowe Nate Lara (31) during the 2nd quarter of a high school football game at Richard Thompson stadium on Friday, Oct.16,2020 in Sharyland. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Flash Briefing-SportsSportsHigh SchoolLocal News Photo Gallery: Pioneer beats Nikki Rowe in season opener for both teams 49-28. Delcia Lopez - October 16, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Pioneer’s Eddie Lee Marburger (12) looks to throw under pressure by Nikki Rowe Nate Lara (31) during the 2nd quarter of a high school football game at Richard Thompson stadium on Friday, Oct.16,2020 in Sharyland. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Pioneer’s Tristan Castillo (15) finds running room after a catch against Nikki Rowe Michael Lam (50) during the 2nd quarter of a high school football game at Richard Thompson stadium on Friday, Oct.16,2020 in Sharyland. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Nikki Rowe Adam Alvarado (2) is tackled by Pioneer’s Guillermo Guerrero (41) during the 2nd quarter of a high school football game at Richard Thompson stadium on Friday, Oct.16,2020 in Sharyland. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Pioneer’s Eddie Lee Marburger (12) escapes the shoe lace grasp by Nikki Rowe Yahir Garcia (23) during the 2nd quarter of a high school football game at Richard Thompson stadium on Friday, Oct.16,2020 in Sharyland. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Pioneer’s Joseph Graham Jr. (2) scores a touchdown after a catch in front of Nikki Rowe Anthony Reyes (12) during the 1st quarter of a high school football game at Richard Thompson stadium on Friday, Oct.16,2020 in Sharyland. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Pioneer’s Eddie Lee Marburger (12) powers through the in the end zone for a score against Nikki Rowe Joseph Ortiz (9) and Adam Alvarado (2) during the 2nd quarter of a high school football game at Richard Thompson stadium on Friday, Oct.16,2020 in Sharyland. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Pioneer Tristan Castillo (15) rolls past Nikki Rowe defenders Victor Vega (42) and Michael Lam (50)during the 2nd quarter of a high school football game at Richard Thompson stadium on Friday, Oct.16,2020 in Sharyland. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR McAllen ranks 3rd best place to live Mission EDC hosting grand opening of food park this weekend Six COVID-19 deaths reported Friday in Rio Grande Valley Sexual exploitation suspects to remain jailed pending trial Border Patrol finds child with stranger near Rio Grande