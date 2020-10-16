SportsHigh SchoolMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Mercedes plays season opener against PSJA North Joel Martinez - October 16, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Mercedes wide receiver Tyrell Trevino (6) falls into the endzone pushed by PSJA North defender Christian Ramirez (4) in a non-district game at Mercedes High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Mercedes wide receiver Josiah Cantu (1) carries the ball against PSJA North defender Jack Lugo (7) in a non-district game at Mercedes High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Mercedes wide receiver Tyrell Trevino (6) carries the ball while being held by PSJA North defender Brandon Ibarra (24) in a non-district game at Mercedes High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Mercedes wide receiver Josiah Cantu (1) carries the ball against PSJA North in a non-district game at Mercedes High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Mercedes quarterback Michael Cisneros (4) hands off to running back Jordan Gonzales (13) against PSJA North in a non-district game at Mercedes High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Mercedes wide receiver Tyrell Trevino (6) attempts to pull away PSJA North defender Christian Ramirez (4) in a non-district game at Mercedes High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) PSJA North’s Isaac Gonzalez (21) holds on to the ball while being stopped by Mercedes defenders in a non-district game at Mercedes High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Mercedes wide receiver Josiah Cantu (1) attempts to fights off PSJA North defender Hazel Martinez (42) in a non-district game at Mercedes High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Mercedes Tyrell Trevino (6) carries the ball against PSJA North in a non-district game at Mercedes High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) PSJA North’s Isaac Gonzalez (21) attempts carry the ball through the Mercedes defensive line in a non-district game at Mercedes High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Mercedes defensive back Allan Gonzalez (21) celebrates a touchdown after he recovered a fumble in the endzone against PSJA North in a non-district game at Mercedes High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Mercedes quarterback Michael Cisneros (4) carries the ball against PSJA North in a non-district game at Mercedes High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Mercedes running back Jordan Gonzales (13) carries the ball against PSJA North in a non-district game at Mercedes High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Mercedes wide receiver Josiah Cantu (1) carries the away from the PSJA North defensive line in a non-district game at Mercedes High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Mercedes wide receiver Tyrell Trevino (6) carries the ball against PSJA North defender Savior Ortiz (25) in a non-district game at Mercedes High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Mercedes wide receiver Tyrell Trevino (6) carries the ball against PSJA North in a non-district game at Mercedes High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Mercedes running back Miguel Jimenez (2) carries the ball against PSJA North in a non-district game at Mercedes High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Marburger, Diamondbacks dominant in season-opening win over Rowe Running Wild: Trevino, Adame lead Tigers past PSJA North in The Monitor’s GOTW Photo Gallery: Pioneer beats Nikki Rowe in season opener for both teams 49-28. Bulldog Bite: McHi seeks to take next step in Year 2 under Shelby DREAMS AND NIGHTMARES: Rowe Warriors looking to build off bi-district win