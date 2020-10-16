Mission EDC hosting grand opening of food park this weekend

A new Mission food park will hold its grand opening this weekend, hosting various food trucks establishing the re-opening of two existing vendors.

The Mission Economic Development Corporation debuted the city’s first food park Friday afternoon at the EDC headquarters, the Center for Education and Economic Development which is also a coworking space for small businesses, remote workers, nonprofits, and a variety of other organizations.

The CEED, located on the corner of Bryan Road and U.S. Business 83, is already home to Jitterz coffee bar and 5×5 Brewing Co., a local brewery. Both will be re-opening this weekend after having closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the food park will feature multiple food trucks including Queenie, Motoramen, Sahadi’s and Pineapple Ninjaz.

“Our local small businesses need help now more than ever, and we’re happy to facilitate this for the community,” Daniel Silva, CEO of the Mission EDC, stated in a news release. “A food park in Mission has been a long-held goal for the Mission EDC and we’re very excited to see it finally come to life. We’ve got a lot of great things in store for visitors this fall.”

The food park will providing open-air setting and implement measures to maintain social distancing as per CDC recommendations to mitigate the spread of the virus, according to the Mission EDC.

“Safety is always a priority, especially during times like these,” Silva said. “We’re confident this outdoor space can accommodate Mission residents and their families comfortably. We’ll be taking all of the necessary precautions to ensure a safe event for everyone.”