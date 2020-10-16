McAllen reports flooded areas, street closures

McALLEN — City officials are warning residents about the following flooded areas and road closures:
TRAFFIC SIGNAL OUT/ FLASHING
>> South 10th Street and Wichita Avenue
FLOODED AREAS
>> Ware Road and Auburn Avenue Southbound outer lane
>> 23rd between Pecan Boulevard and Tamarack Avenue Northbound outer lane
>> Maple Avenue between Second Street and Third Street Westbound lane
>> Dove Avenue between Ware Road and 38th Street Westbound lane
>> 29th Street between Dove Avenue and Wisteria Avenue
>> Quamasia Avenue between 11th Street and 12th Street
ROAD CLOSURES DUE TO FLOODING
>> 2nd Street and Savannah Ave Southbound outside lane