McAllen reports flooded areas, street closures

Staff Report
McALLEN — City officials are warning residents about the following flooded areas and road closures: 

TRAFFIC SIGNAL OUT/ FLASHING

>> South 10th Street and Wichita Avenue 

FLOODED AREAS

>> Ware Road and Auburn Avenue Southbound outer lane

>> 23rd between Pecan Boulevard and Tamarack Avenue Northbound outer lane

>> Maple Avenue between Second Street and Third Street Westbound lane

>> Dove Avenue between Ware Road and 38th Street Westbound lane

>> 29th Street between Dove Avenue and Wisteria Avenue

>> Quamasia Avenue between 11th Street and 12th Street

ROAD CLOSURES DUE TO FLOODING

>> 2nd Street and Savannah Ave Southbound outside lane

