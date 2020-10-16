In its first major public event in several months, the city of McAllen announced a press conference Monday to reveal the “reimagined” Fiesta de Palmas.

McAllen’s Fiesta de Palmas aims to celebrate the diversity of Rio Grande Valley by featuring entertainment from around the world. Last year, the 14th annual event celebrated Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

“As the state slowly reopens, residents, business and organizations are finding themselves in a new normal,” the release stated. “That new normal includes finding new ways to celebrate.”

Presented by Reliant, who is also a sponsor along with PepsiCo, T-Mobile and the McAllen International Airport, the reimagined Fiesta de Palmas will feature virtual, social-distanced, curbside and drive-thru elements.

“The McAllen Convention Facilities is preparing to welcome back guests to our facilities and events by reimagining creative ways to bring performing artists and the community Together Again,” Director of the McAllen Convention Center Facilities Yajaira J. Flores said in the release.