Bars in Cameron County can open at 50 percent capacity, county Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. announced at this morning COVID-19 update press conference.

All patrons must utilized CDC guidelines and can only remove facial masks when they are eating or drinking. Bars must also close at 11 p.m., the judge said.

Trevino said that if bars fail to comply with the rules, the provision may be revoked.

The county judge also emphasized that the county’s midnight curfew remains in effect.