A drive-in TV show premiere this weekend will feature a Rio Grande Valley native in a leading role.

RGV native and McAllen ISD graduate Ariana Guerra stars as Gabriella Rosetti in the Hulu series “Helstrom,” now streaming.

The event, titled “Vote Early, Stay Late,” is a screening of the first episode of the series, and admission is free to guests who show proof they voted or intend to vote during the early voting period.

“The goal is to endorse the importance of our voice and our vote,” Guerra said. “I’m so excited to host a safe, socially-distanced outdoor event where my community can see a fellow Valley native in a Marvel TV show while also improving voter turnout. Our region has a lot of power socially and politically. Let’s remind them of that.”

The event begins at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at the McHi Student parking lot. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the screening will start at 7:30 p.m. The hour-long episode will be projected on a 20-foot screen, and audio will be accessible via car radio. A Q&A with Guerra will follow the screening.

Lawn chairs are welcome, but strict social distancing will be enforced.

“The show follows the Halloween theme,” Guerra said. “Its genre is classified as a ‘drama/horror’ genre, so the content is suggested for 13-plus or with parental supervision.”

For more information, visit the Facebook event.