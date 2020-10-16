CBP: Woman tried to smuggle $500K in meth at Los Indios Bridge

A 28-year-old woman was arrested at the Los Indios International Bridge after allegedly trying to smuggle a load of methamphetamine into the United States.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the woman, who is a U.S. citizen, was crossing the bridge on Tuesday in a red 2018 Toyota Camry.

She was ordered to undergo a secondary inspection. CBP says with the help of a canine unit and an imaging scan of her car, they found 20 packages of meth weighing 24 pounds hidden in the sedan.

“Our mission of keeping our border secure remains a top priority for our agency. This important seizure highlights our officers’ commitment to stop these dangerous narcotics from entering our country and keep them off our streets,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

The methamphetamine has a street value of $479,720.

The woman was arrested and turned her over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents. CBP officers seized the drugs and car.