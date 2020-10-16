Border Patrol finds child with stranger near Rio Grande

Border Patrol Agents say they found a three-year-old child in the hands of a stranger after smugglers brought the pair across the Rio Grande in a raft.

Agents say they were told Thursday afternoon of a human smuggling attempt along the banks of the river near Brownsville.

They say they found a woman from Venezuela who told them smugglers ordered her to care for the child and travel north. She told them the child was not hers, but felt it was better and safer for the three-year-old to be with her.

Agents say the woman was in the U.S. illegally and they determined the children is from Honduras after discovering a Honduran birth certificate. In addition to the document, agents found a shirt with a name and phone number written on it.