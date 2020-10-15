Mission man who died after seizures in jail complained of withdrawals

The 25-year-old man who died at an Edinburg hospital after suffering seizures at the Hidalgo County Detention Center had complained of withdrawals.

A custodial death report for Anthony Lee Villarreal, of Mission, shows he suffered a seizure a little more than four days after he was booked into county jail.

An ambulance transported Villarreal to the hospital nearly an hour after he suffered his first seizure, according the report.

The report states that Villarreal was removed from the housing cell block at 1:25 a.m. Oct. 10 and transferred to the jail’s infirmary.

“Medical log noted that inmate had a seizure for about 2 to 3 minutes,” the report states.

Authorities say Villarreal was agitated, aggressive and disoriented.

“Inmate was placed in a restraint chair to avoid self-harm or injury. At 1:38 a.m. inmate had another seizure and was removed from restrain (sic) chair. At 2:12 a.m., inmate was transported to Edinburg Regional Hospital by ambulance,” the report states.

At 3:20 a.m., hospital personnel called to report that Villarreal arrived at the emergency room in cardiac arrest and was placed on life support in the Intensive Care Unit, according to the report.

He died at 7:40 a.m.

In a news release posted to social media, the sheriff’s office said investigators responded to the hospital and did not find any signs or evidence of injuries consistent with foul-play.

“Investigators also met with the inmates family members who advised the individual had a history of undiagnosed seizures and drug abuse,” the release stated.

HCSO says it contacted the Texas Rangers who will conduct an investigation, which the sheriff’s office says it will cooperate with.

Villarreal had been arrested on Oct. 6 on warrants for violating his probation on a conviction of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for stabbing a man in the stomach on Sept. 28, 2014.

Court records indicate that probation officials allege Villarreal had failed to pay numerous fees associated with his community supervision, in addition to allegations that he did not complete 240 hours of community service and failed to complete an anger management course.