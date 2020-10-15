Hidalgo, Cameron counties report 13 COVID-19 deaths

The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported eight COVID-19 related deaths and 246 new cases on Thursday, county Judge Richard F. Cortez announced in a news release.

“We are encouraged that the number of deaths continue to drop, but I will not be happy until this number is zero,” Cortez said in the release. “I send my condolences to the family and friends of those who have died.”

The youngest among the eight was a San Juan man in his 40s, ranging to people in their 70s, raising the county’s fatality toll to 1,892.

County officials reported 151 individuals are in local hospitals, with 64 patients in intensive care units.

On Thursday, Hidalgo County officials also reported 189 individuals were released from isolation. The total number of those released from isolation is nearly 30,000 — currently at 29,719.

The county administered a total of 176,395 COVID-19 tests, with 142,144 results returning negative. The total number of known cases in Hidalgo County is 34,034.

According to the release, only 2,423 cases are active.

In Cameron County, officials reported five additional deaths related to the virus, in addition to new 50 cases on Thursday.

The ages of the five deaths range from people in their 60s to those in their 70s, raising the county’s fatality toll to 1,063.

Additionally, officials reported 148 individuals recovered from the virus, raising the total number of those reported to have recovered to 21,340.

As of Thursday, the total number of known positive cases in Cameron County is 23,662.

In addition to reporting two new positive cases, the Texas Department of State Health Services notified Willacy County officials on Thursday that 27 previously confirmed cases will be removed from the county’s total case count.

According to the release, the 27 cases were identified as duplicates and out-of-county cases from September’s backlog. As a result of the adjustment, officials clarified the county’s decrease on Thursday.

Additionally, the county reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the last two days: one was a woman in her 50s, and the other was a young boy aged between 2 and 9.

As of now, the total number of confirmed cases in Willacy County is 1,172.