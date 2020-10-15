U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said they had a drop of more than 50% in apprehensions along the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal year 2020, according to the agency’s website.

After fiscal year 2019, when record numbers of family units and unaccompanied children continued to arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border from Central America as a result of endless violence at home and a lack of economic opportunities, the statistics for this year shows single adult males made up the majority of those who were apprehended at the border.

In fiscal year 2020, CBP officers encountered a total of 458,088 people at the border, which includes 317,834 single adult males, 52,230 families, and another 30,557 unaccompanied children, the agency states.

That is a more than 50% drop in apprehensions from the previous year, when CBP apprehended a total of 977,509 people at the border.

Of the 458,088 total people apprehended, 57,437 of whom were considered inadmissible, the statistics show.

Unlike the last two years, single adult males made up the majority of apprehensions at the border for nearly 80% of all apprehensions.

The marked difference came during an unprecedented year that saw tighter restrictions at the border amid COVID-19.

In March, the United States and Mexico entered into a joint agreement to limit travel at the U.S.-Mexico border amid the pandemic and limited the travel to only essential travel — excluding tourism and non-emergency matters from traveling between countries.

This summer, acting CBP Commissioner Mark A. Morgan praised the implementation of Title 42 expulsions that went into effect in late March in an effort to protect its personnel as the virus took hold worldwide.

CBP reported 203,608 Title 8 apprehensions, and 197,043 Title 42 expulsions, more than 400,000 total “enforcement actions,” on the southwest border since March.

In the Rio Grande Valley sector, there were drops in all three categories recorded, with a more than 90% drop in apprehensions of families, a more than 70% drop in the apprehension of unaccompanied children, and a more than 25% drop in the apprehension of single adult males, records show.

The number of families and unaccompanied children has dwindled after seeing a surge in 2019, when Central American families began surrendering at and around ports of entry at the U.S.-Mexican border.