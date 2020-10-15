Brownsville Police Officer arrested on theft charges

The Brownsville Police Department confirmed to The Herald on Thursday that a now former police officer was arrested on theft charges, a class B misdemeanor.

On October 11, 2020, the Brownsville Police Department responded to the Walmart, located at 2205 Ruben M. Torres Blvd., in reference to a theft.

The woman was identified as Diane Ortiz, who was an officer with the Brownsville Police Department, BPD said in a statement.

Following her arrest, Ortiz was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Subsequently she voluntarily resigned her post, BPD said.

According to BPD, on Wednesday Ortiz was charged and booked in to the Brownsville City Jail for another theft charge.

