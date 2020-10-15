Attorney: Lawsuit over slogan against PSJA candidates to be dismissed

A lawsuit over a campaign slogan being used by a slate of incumbent candidates at Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD has come to an end according to one of the attorneys involved in the proceedings.

Jessica Villanueva, an assistant principal with the district, alleged trustees Jesus Zambrano, Jorge Zambrano and Jesus Vela improperly used district resources for their reelection bid by co-opting materials created as part of an internal district motivational campaign.

The trustees, however, say their choice to run on the “Stronger Together” platform was simply an exercise of free speech and they did nothing wrong.

Gilberto Hinojosa, Vela and the Zambranos’ attorney, said that the trustees and the assistant principal had resolved their differences and entered into a confidential settlement agreement Thursday.

“The case will be dismissed with prejudice,” he said, noting he couldn’t comment further on the agreement.

Jorge Zambrano directed any questions about the case to Hinojosa on Thursday, but he did indicate that the agreement would not seriously affect the direction of the slate’s campaign.

“We’re still campaigning. We’re still hitting it hard,” he said.

Content with the “Stronger Together” slogan was still being used on the slate’s Facebook page Thursday.

Ivan Perez, Villanueva’s attorney, did not respond to a request for comment as of press time Thursday.