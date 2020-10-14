In an effort to increase public access to vaccines for the incoming flu season, individuals attending early voting at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Edinburg campus will also have the option to receive flu vaccinations beginning Oct. 15.

A tent will be set up near the university’s Student Union building, not far from the early voting area, with clinical staff on site to administer flu shots until supplies last.

On location will be an advanced practice provider (APP), two medical assistants, and one patient services representative (PSR) to help.

No appointments are needed, but the university asks for those seeking to receive their flu shot to bring their ID and insurance card.

If uninsured, the fee is $20.

For UTRGV students, faculty and staff who present their university ID, the flu vaccine is free.

According to local health officials, contacting both influenza and COVID-19 could cause serious illness and complicate diagnosis.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends for everyone older than six months receive the flu vaccine by the end of October.

From Thursday until Oct. 30, flu vaccines will be administered at UTRGV’s Edinburg Campus Ballroom, located at 1201 W. University Drive, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — the same location for early voting.