Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. is meeting with health officials and others to determine whether bars and other establishments will be opening in the future.

Trevino ordered the bars closed earlier in the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county is considering opting in with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, or TABC, to allow bars and similar establishments to reopen considering the best and safest practices.

As of Wednesday, no decision had been made.

Trevino is meeting with the Cameron County Health Authority, the Cameron County Health Department and mayors of each city.

In addition, the group is meeting to determine procedures and restrictions regarding safe Halloween activities.

Last week, Trevino said the county would not give any authorization to hold Halloween activities due to the pandemic. However, he added officials would consider letting cities have drive-thru events.

The County Judge’s Office will provide updates as needed, officials said.

Last Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that bars in Texas can reopen for in-person service next week — as long as their county governments choose to allow it.

Effective today, bars in counties that opt in will be able to resume in-person service at 50% capacity, though all customers must be seated while eating or drinking. The governor will impose no outdoors capacity limits on bars or similar establishments.