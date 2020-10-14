A lawman and a social worker from the Rio Grande Valley have been appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to serve on the Task Force on Disaster Issues Affecting Persons who are Elderly and Persons with Disabilities.

Port of Brownsville police Chief Carlos Garcia and Marco Treviño of Edinburg, a licensed clinical social worker at Alivio Counseling Services, have been appointed to terms expiring Feb. 1, 2023 and on the same date in 2025, respectively.

The task force is tasked with studying methods to better accommodate elderly persons and individuals with disabilities preceding, during and after disaster or emergency evacuation.

Garcia previously served as police chief for the city of Brownsville from 2001 until 2011. He is currently a member of the Texas Police Chiefs Association and the Texas Police Association. He has a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Pan American University (now UTRGV) and a Certificate of Completion for the FBI National Academy’s 173rd Session.

Treviño is president of the Board of Community Council of the Rio Grande Valley 211 as well as a member of the National Association of Social Workers. He has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Social Work from the University of Texas-Pan American (now UTRGV).

The other appointees include Stephanie Duke of Houston, an attorney for Disability Rights Texas and an Equal Justice Works Disaster Resilience Fellow, Barbara “Kay” Kizer of Lufkin, founder and president of Kay’s Carry On and a minister and pastor at True Freedom International Ministries, and Captain John Spann of Midlothian, an administrative patrol commander for the Midlothian Police Department, to terms that will expire on Feb. 1, 2021.

Additionally, he appointed Becky Ames of Beaumont, owner of River City Consultants Inc. and a consultant with GMJ Inc.; Neva Fairchild of Dallas, the national aging and vision loss specialist for the American Foundation for the Blind; and Patrick Sturdivant of San Antonio, Lead Test Engineer for USAA, where he promotes digital inclusion. Their terms also expire Feb. 1, 2023.

The governor also appointed Kristina Henning of Orange, director of statewide services for Partners Resource Network, and Timothy “Tim” McIntosh of Port Aransas, lead paramedic for Tri-County EMS, to terms that expire on Feb. 1, 2025.