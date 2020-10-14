22 more die from virus in RGV

The Rio Grande Valley reported 22 additional deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday evening, along with more than 200 new cases.

Hidalgo County reported 174 new cases, while Cameron County reported 53 and Starr County reported six.

There were also 16 coronavirus-related deaths in Hidalgo County and six in Cameron County.

“The deaths and those contracting this disease continue to add up,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez wrote in a release. “I send my sincere condolences to the family and friends of those who died and I pray for a quick recovery for those who are sick.”

Currently, 168 COVID-19 patients remain in Hidalgo County hospitals, 76 of them in intensive care units. This is up from over the last few days.

Hospitalization rates have remained relatively static since mid-September.

Authorities currently report a 5.6% fatality rate for confirmed cases of the virus in the county.