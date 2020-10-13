Mission man scheduled for arraignment in fatal Alamo shooting

A 40-year-old Mission man is scheduled to be arraigned later this week on a murder charge for killing a man in April, when police say the two shot at each other after a verbal argument.

A Hidalgo County grand jury indicted Juan Pablo Alonzo on Sept. 22 on a charge of murder for the April 22 death of Jose E. Ozul.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge on Friday.

Alamo police say they responded to a residence in the 300 block of Laura Drive on April 22 at about 2:45 a.m. in reference to shots fired where they found Ozul, who was unresponsive.

The homeowner told the responding officer the men shot at each other due to a verbal argument and said Alonzo was inside his residence with a gunshot wound, authorities say.

“Officer Sandoval then made contact with the Defendant where he observed him to be covered in blood and bleeding from the leg,” the probable cause affidavit states.

Emergency medical personnel transported Alonzo to McAllen Heart Hospital, according to authorities.

Alamo investigators made contact with everyone at the scene and each person told police they witnessed the shooting, the probable cause affidavit states.

“Each witness was interviewed individually and all witnesses confirmed that a verbal argument ensued between the defendant and J. Ozul,” the charging document states. “Each witness confirmed that both subjects began to shoot each other which resulted in the death of J. Ozul.”

Alamo police say they have video evidence that confirms those statements.

Authorities booked Alonzo into jail on April 25 and he was released on April 30 on a $100,000 bond.