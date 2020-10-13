Hidalgo running back and defensive back Zach Carrera has been named The Monitor’s Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 5-11 thanks to his performance in the Rio Grande Valley’s return to the gridiron Friday.

Carrera, who earned a spot on The Monitor’s First-Team All-Area in 2019, helped Hidalgo roll to a dominant 32-0 win over Grulla in the team’s season and District 16-4A DI opener.

The Pirates senior back tallied 223 yards and a touchdown on the ground off 15 carries. Hidalgo’s workhorse back also had the play of the game on a 72-yard touchdown scamper when he ran through and around several Gator defenders.

With his 223 rushing yards against Grulla, Carrera also extended a streak of rushing for 100 yards or more in 11 straight regular-season games dating back to August 2019.

The Pirates (1-0, 1-0) will hit the road this week to take on the Kingsville King Brahmas (0-3, 0-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and will return to Hidalgo to host the Raymondville Bearkats (1-0, 0-0) at Bill Pate Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23.

Email: amcculloch@themonitor.com

Twitter: @ByAndyMcCulloch