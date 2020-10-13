Early voting gets underway in Cameron County

A long line snaked around the Brownsville Public Library on Central Boulevard this morning, as registered voters headed to the polling place to take advantage of early voting for the Nov. 3 General Election.

Voters lined up before the polls opened at 9 a.m.

There was also a long line of motorists waiting to take advantage of curbside voting.

There are several races on the ballot that include a race to become the nation’s next president and a race for a U.S. Senate seat representing the state of Texas.

Locally, voters will be electing a new sheriff and district clerk, and new members to the Brownsville Independent School District Board of Trustees, the Texas Southmost College Board of Trustees and the Brownsville Navigation District., plus other races.

The polls will close at 7 p.m. today.

Throughout early voting the polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on week days and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

