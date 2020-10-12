159 now hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County reported 12 additional COVID-19 related deaths and 143 new cases of the coronavirus Monday.

“I want to continue to ask for your support to take the precautions necessary to fight this virus,” Hidalgo County judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release. “Now that some of our children are back to school and activities are increasing with more physical interaction we need to be extremely careful. That’s how we conquer the threat of this disease.”

The 12 deaths include a man from Alamo, a woman and a young girl from Donna, two men from Edinburg, a man and a woman from McAllen, two men from Mercedes, a man and a woman from Mission, and a woman from an undisclosed location.

Monday’s reported deaths also raise the total in Hidalgo County to 1,853. The number of positive cases in the county now tallies 33,495.

There are currently 159 people in Hidalgo County hospitals with the virus, of which 58 are in intensive care units. The county also reported that 275 people were released from isolation on Monday, raising that total to 29,449.

The number of hospitalizations has declined from around the 170s to 180s, where it had recently hovered.

There are 2,193 net active cases in Hidalgo County.

As of Monday, the county has administered 172,220 tests for COVID-19, and 138,244 of those tests have had negative results.

Cameron County reported three COVID-19 related deaths and 180 new cases of the virus on Monday.

Nearly one-third of the new cases came from Brownsville, which saw 97 new cases.

The three COVID-19 related deaths include two women from Brownsville and a man from Laguna Heights.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths now stands at 1,047, and the total number of COVID-19 cases is now 23,492.

The county also reported that 139 people have recovered from the virus, raising that total to 20,893.

Willacy County confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The new cases are reported to be a man in his 30s, a woman in her 50s, and a man in his 60s.

With the additional cases, the county now has a total of 1,195 confirmed cases.