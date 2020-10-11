Do you agree or disagree with these letters to the editor? Join in the conversation by submitting your own letter to the editor.

No consistency with court picks

Why are President Trump and the Republican Senate rushing Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination for the Supreme Court just five weeks away from the presidential election? In 2016 the majority Republican Senate refused to even consider a nomination from Obama. The reason given was that it was an election year and they claimed that the people had to make the choice.

Now they are rushing this nomination fast for confirmation. The reason is plain and simple: They are afraid they will not only lose the White House but the Senate also.

Jesus Rodriguez

Elsa

Consider bicyclists

I’ve shared the road — with my skin and bones — thanks to multiple crashes, several of which involved automobiles and one that put me in the hospital for 25 days.

Just because you “are going somewhere” doesn’t mean you’re entitled to any more of the lane than a cyclist. And you have no idea the fear created when a car passes at 45 mph and way too close for comfort. You are driving legally, but also dangerously. Pay attention! Pretend you’re in California where road signs say allow three feet of clearance when you pass a cyclist.

I’ve got two friends who were run over on Mother’s Day, and “sorry” doesn’t cut it for them or for anyone you closely buzz on “your way somewhere.”

You are not a sorry driver, just unaware. Please pass with more clearance, or wait to pass. You will get “somewhere” 20 seconds later and those on bicycles won’t get run over or experience a moment of terror.

Robert Ramirez

McAllen

Living in Land of Oz

Economically speaking, we need to find and follow the “yellow brick road” to a better economic and political system, maybe we can get started by creating some type of American “yellow vest” protest and demand group. We need to have congressman and Congress women who have a heart, courage and a brain.

What happened to the Wicked Witch of the West is currently happening to our capitalist system; it is “melting, melting,” and if we don’t come together as a country soon, then a house might fall on top of the rest of us. We need a country where everyone (and I mean everyone!) can say, “There’s no place like home, there’s no place like home.”

If you don’t understand something, then Google it. And please question everything and never stop learning.

Tomas Cantu

Concepcion

Alternatives to eating meat

If Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn care about animal welfare, they should support federal funding for cultured-meat research. For those who don’t know, cultured meat is grown from cells, without slaughtering nonhumans. It has the potential to save billions and billions of creatures every year who are killed for food.

Many people recognize there is something problematic about our relationship with animals, particularly those raised on factory farms. Cultured meat will make it easier for these people to align their values and actions.

Legislators should encourage compassionate choices by helping bring this revolutionary protein to market.

Jon Hochschartner

Granby, Conn.

