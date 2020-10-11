Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has sustained a gruesome injury to his right ankle in the third quarter against the New York Giants.

Prescott was injured at the end of a 9-yard run when he was tackled by New York defensive back Logan Ryan. His right foot was bent at an awkward angle as Prescott grabbed at his leg in obvious pain.

The lower right leg was placed in a cast before Prescott was loaded on a cart. He covered his face with a towel at times before pulling it away to show the emotion on his face as most of his teammates and several members of the Giants, including Ryan, reached out as well.

It was later announced that that had been taken to the hospital with an injured right ankle.

Prescott was playing the Giants in the first visit of his former coach, Jason Garrett, now New York’s offensive coordinator.

Not long before the injury, Prescott had his first career touchdown catch from receiver Cedrick Wilson, who took a reverse pitch from running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The Cowboys lead the Giants 31-23. Elliott scored on a 12-yard run shortly after Prescott’s injury.

— Schuyler Dixon reporting from Arlington, Texas

6:10 p.m.

Dak Prescott’s first career touchdown catch has put the Cowboys up 24-20 at halftime against the New York Giants after Dallas trailed by two touchdowns early in the second quarter.

The Dallas quarterback was backpedaling as he crossed the goal line and caught the pass from receiver Cedrick Wilson, who took a reverse pitch from running back Ezekiel Elliott. The play covered 11 yards and came with 16 seconds left in the first half.

Going into Week 3, Wilson didn’t have a catch this season or a touchdown in his career. Now he has two TD catches and a scoring toss.

Those weren’t the only firsts before halftime for the Cowboys. Cornerback Anthony Brown picked up the fumble forced on a sack of Daniel Jones by DeMarcus Lawrence and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown. It was both the first recovery and touchdown for Brown, who is in his fifth season.

— Schuyler Dixon reporting from Arlington, Texas

