Cameron County beaches reopened

Sunday morning Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. ordered the following county beach access areas to open:

County Beach Access No. 3

County Beach Access No. 4

County Beach Access No. 5

County Beach Access No. 6

The county beaches were temporarily closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic from

Thursday, Oct. 8 through this morning because of high tides and undriveable land due to Hurricane Delta.

During the temporary beach closures, County beach access areas including Isla Blanca Park and Andy Bowie County Park on South Padre Island remained opened.

Boca Chica Beach will remain closed until further notice. If you have any questions or concerns, please refer to the Cameron County website for related news and updates at https://www.cameron county.us/ or contact the Cameron County Parks and Recreation Department at (956) 761-1293.