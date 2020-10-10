Flash Briefing-NewsLocal News Photo Gallery: 2020 storms aggravating dune erosion at South Padre Island Delcia Lopez - October 10, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Indirect effects of Hurricane Delta coastal flooding along the shoreline near beach access No. 3 on Friday at South Padre Island. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) High ocean swells from Hurricane Delta brought in a redfish and other debris near Beach access No. 3 on Friday on South Padre Island. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) A family from Houston spend some time on the public beach access Friday on South Padre Island. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) The General Land Office awarded South Padre Island $4.6 million for beach re-nourishment efforts last month, efforts city of South Padre Island Shoreline Director Kristina Boburka says will help the dunes do their job. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Flag warning surf conditions at Isla Blanca Park on Friday, Oct.09,2020 on South Padre Island. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com There wasn’t much of a beach to access at South Padre Island’s Beach Access 3 on Friday morning. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Amid pandemic, select RGV students transitioning to on-campus instruction As 2020 census nears end, self-response rate craters 159 now hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County Rio Grande City utilities director alleges theft within department Grand jury indicts 2 for fatal hotel stabbing