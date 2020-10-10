Man crashes into fence in human smuggling chase

A Rio Grande City man who crashed his vehicle into a fence while eluding authorities faces federal human smuggling charges, records show.

Sergio Gustavo Reyes remains in custody a week after he allegedly crashed his vehicle that was loaded with undocumented persons into a fence in an attempt to escape U.S. Border Patrol agents.

According to the complaint against Reyes, Border Patrol agents were dispatched Saturday to an area along the river in the city of Roma.

“At approximately 6:00pm agents observed several subjects emerge from the vegetation near the river and enter a white Chevrolet Silverado which was in the area. Agents dispatched their observations to surrounding agents and suspected an alien smuggling attempt was taking place,” the document states.

The aforementioned vehicle was seen leaving the area near the river.

After agents attempted to pull the vehicle over, Reyes, later identified as the driver of the Silverado, failed to yield and “accelerated into a residential area,” the complaint states.

“Agents proceeded to follow the Silverado for approximately four minutes as it ultimately came to a stop when it crashed into a fence,” the court document states.

Reyes was found outside the vehicle, and subsequently six persons were found to be in his vehicle.

Reyes, when approached by authorities, declined to provide a statement.

At least one woman, who told agents she paid $13,000 to be smuggled into the country, said she crossed the river earlier that day prior to the chase with authorities.

Reyes, who made his initial court appearance via teleconference earlier in the week, could face between 5 and 10 years in prison if convicted.