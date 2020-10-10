As many may be off on Monday in observance of Columbus Day, Gladys Porter Zoo wants the public to know it will be open on the holiday.

The zoo will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.

But you don’t have to wait until Monday to see the zoo animals. The zoo will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The zoo will still have limited capacity, so reservations are recommended for all guests, including Gladys Porter Zoo Members, zoo officials stated in a press release. It will accept walk-ups as long as the time slot is not sold out. If the slot is full, guests will have to wait a few minutes until the next available time slot, approximately 10 to 15 minutes.

Officials said safety measures that were implemented when the Zoo re-opened on June 8 will remain in place. To limit the spread of COVID-19, facial coverings are required for guests (ages 6 and up) upon entry to the Zoo, when inside buildings, and within 6 feet of other guests or staff anywhere on zoo grounds.

Tickets can be purchased online to limit contact at the gates. A one-way route around the zoo is still in effect to better allow for social distancing.