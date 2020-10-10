25-year-old Hidalgo County inmate transported to hospital, dies

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that a 25-year-old inmate died Saturday morning after he began having seizures at the jail.

“On Saturday, October 10, 2020, at approximately 1:15 A.M., the inmate began to have a continuous series of seizures, which resulted in him needing to be transported to Edinburg Regional Hospital for emergency medical care. Upon arrival, medical staff provided care to the individual who continued having seizures until he passed away at about 7:54 AM,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The department did not identify the man.

“Sheriff’s Investigators responded to the hospital and did not find any signs or evidence of injuries consistent with foul-play. Investigators also met with the inmates family members who advised the individual had a history of undiagnosed seizures and drug abuse,” the sheriff’s office stated.

An autopsy was ordered.

The sheriff’s office says it has contacted the Texas Rangers, who will conduct an investigation, which the sheriff’s office says it will cooperate with.

“We would like to assure the public the Hidalgo County Detention Center takes every necessary measure to ensure the safety of every inmate housed in our facility and our staff, by providing medical attention and following all guidelines required by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards,” the sheriff’s release read.