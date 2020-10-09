Virus numbers to jump; Old cases are from state ‘data dump’

Esmeraldo Guardo, administrator of Cameron County Public Health, warned at a press conference today that the county’s latest update on COVID-19 cases due out today would contain more than 100 previously unreported cases but that the public should not be alarmed, explaining that the cases were part of a large “data dump” from the state.

Meanwhile, county Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said the county was allowing restaurants to increase to 75 percent capacity in light of the falling number of new virus cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the county, and per the governor’s recent order allowing it.

Trevino said he is not ready to give the go-ahead to allow bars to reopen (a decision Abbott is leaving up to localities) and is not inclined to make such a decision at this point.