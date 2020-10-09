McAllen schools Superintendent J.A. Gonzalez has been having a very good week.

Named Superintendent of the Year by the Texas Association of School Boards earlier this month, Gonzalez spent the week being toasted and recognized for the achievement.

The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court proclaimed Oct. 22 “Dr. J.A. Gonzalez day” at their meeting Tuesday, citing the award and Gonzalez’s leadership through the pandemic.

“It’s very rewarding to us to have the caliber of people that you represent Mr. Superintendent, and we’re very thankful for that service,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said at the meeting.

Gonzalez said he was honored by the proclamation and pledged to keep up the work that had won him the award.

“Please know that I don’t take this lightly,” he said. “I honor each and every one of you and I commit to you that I will continue working hard to educate the children of our community to make sure that we put them in a position to accomplish their dreams. As educators, we’re entrepreneurs of the human spirit. We’re in the dream business.”

The next day Gonzalez was recognized again, this time by dozens of teachers and staff members driving by for a parade at the McAllen ISD administration building.

Gonzalez watched with his family while dozens of his colleagues drove by honking and waving.

“The congratulatory wishes and praise I have received have been overwhelming and I am very grateful,” the superintendent wrote in a statement Friday. “I am blessed to work in a district that has such a strong ethic for teamwork because, at the end of the day, it is teamwork that wins awards such as this. From our School Board leadership to all our teachers, staff, parents, and students, we all work together to have a thriving community. This award reflects that common effort.”