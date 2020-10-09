Uncategorized Photo Gallery: Hidalgo faces Grulla in season opener Joel Martinez - October 9, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Hidalgo runs onto the field before their game with Grulla in a season opening game at Bill Pate Stadium on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Hidalgo High School varsity cheerleader dance to music in the stands in a season opening game with Grulla at Bill Pate Stadium on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Hidalgo head football coach Monty Stumbaugh talks with his players on the field before a season opening game with Grulla at Bill Pate Stadium on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Grulla fans are clustered in the stands before the start of a season opening game with Hidalgo at Bill Pate Stadium on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Hidalgo warms up before the start of their season opening game against Grulla as the sunsets at Bill Pate Stadium on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Hidalgo running back Zachary Carrera (30) fights off Grulla defensive player Margarito Alaniz (7) as he carries the ball in a season opening game at Bill Pate Stadium on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Hidalgo quarterback Jacob Martinez (1) attempts to carry the ball through Grulla defensive linemen Jorge Guerrero (24) and Derick Amaro (23) in a season opening game at Bill Pate Stadium on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Hidalgo defensive player Dakoda Cervantes (12) grabs Grulla J.T. Trujio (1) as he carries the ball in a season opening game at Bill Pate Stadium on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Hidalgo’s Miguel Guerrero (3) attempts to stop Grulla’s Josue Barrera (10) as he carries the ball in a season opening game at Bill Pate Stadium on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Hidalgo running back Zachary Carrera (30) carries the ball against Grulla in a season opening game at Bill Pate Stadium on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)on opener RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Donna ISD to start fall sports Oct. 5 15-year-old girl dies in crash; Edinburg resident arrested I have COVID-19, is it safe to breastfeed? Hidalgo County extends shelter order as death count passes 1,000 Dietitian: Don’t let your kids forget to exercise during online learning