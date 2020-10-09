Part of Highway 100 underwater on the Island

The National Weather Service in Brownsville forecast that high tides would wash over the northern end of Highway 100 on South Padre Island and they were right.

Forecasters say just after midnight on Friday, Hurricane Delta passed 200 miles east of South Padre Island, coinciding with high tide.

The rough, high surf pounded the dunes eating away large sections of sand and eroding the beach.

Tidewater ranging from six to 12 inches overflowed Highway 100 between Cameron County Beach Access No. 5 and No. 6. The NWS says the water was flowing at a brisk pace and headed into the Laguna Madre.

High tides caused by Hurricane Delta prompted Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. to order the temporary closure of Boca Chica Beach and county beach accesses No. 3, No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6. The accesses will be closed until further notice to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the name of public safety, he said.

Isla Blanca Park and Andy Bowie County Park in South Padre Island will remain open until further notice, he said. For more information visit the county website at cameron county.us or call county parks and recreation at (956) 761-1293.