County orders beach access closed

High tides caused by Hurricane Delta prompted Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr yesterday to order the temporary closure of Boca Chica Beach and county beach accesses No. 3, No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6. The accesses will be closed until further notice to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the name of public safety, he said.

“Waves, tides and winds call for undrivable land conditions and we ask that all individuals be cautious when visiting our beaches and heed the advice of the lifeguards and the Flag Advisory System signage at all times,” Trevino said.

Isla Blanca Park and Andy Bowie County Park in South Padre Island will remain open until further notice, he said. For more information visit the county website at cameron county.us or call county parks and recreation at (956) 761-1293.