Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. today announced that Cameron County was not going to authorize any Halloween activities.

This means no haunted houses or festivals or any event that draws in large grounds. Trick-or-treating will also not be allowed.

Trevino said the county has seen what happens when people gather together in large groups and doesn’t want to risk the increase of COVID-19 cases in the county.

Hidalgo County earlier this week also announced that no Halloween activities would be allowed. This means there will be no trick-or-treating this year.