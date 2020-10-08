Valley reports 24 COVID-19 deaths 

Hidalgo County Health and Human Services officials reported 19 additional deaths related to COVID-19 and 130 new positive cases of the virus, county Judge Richard F. Cortez announced in a news release Thursday.

The youngest among the 19 deaths reported was a San Juan woman in her 30s, and the deaths ranged to people in their 70s.

“These deaths continue to concern me and should concern everyone else in the county,” Cortez said in the release. “I extend my condolences to the family and friends of those who have died from this terrible disease.”

The death toll in Hidalgo County is now at 1,824, with the total number of known positive cases in the county at 33,148.

There are 193 individuals in county hospitals, with 62 patients in intensive care units.

As of Thursday, the county has administered 171,120 COVID-19 tests, with 137,592 returning negative. According to the release, only 2,409 are active.

Additionally, 19 individuals were released from isolation on Thursday, raising the total number of those released from isolation to 28,915.

In Cameron County, officials reported 5 more deaths related to the virus and 47 new positive cases of COVID-19, county Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. announced in a news release Thursday.

The ages of the five deaths ranged from people in their 50s to those in their 80s, raising the death toll in Cameron County to 1,042.

Additionally, the county reported 106 individuals recovered Thursday, raising the total number of those reported to have recovered to 20,647.

As of Thursday, the total number of known positive cases in Cameron County was 23,174.