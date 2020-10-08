Taco Palenque takes home three Readers’ Choice Awards for 2020

By: Benjamin Treviño

Founded in Laredo in 1987 by Juan Francisco “Pancho” Ochoa, Taco Palenque has become the ultimate location to spend time with family and friends while enjoying delicious, unforgettable, and authentic Mexican food. Ochoa has always had a passion for providing unique dishes in a comfortable setting.

With 27 locations across the state, including 11 right here in the Rio Grande Valley, Taco Palenque cooks over 11 million corn and flour tortillas and serves over 10 million tacos a year. Don Pancho, who was born in Sinaloa, Mexico, had one simple rule in mind when he developed the Taco Palenque menu – he would not serve anything that he himself did not like.

This practice has proven to be a huge crowd success, and has earned Taco Palenque three Readers’ Choice Awards for 2020 – Favorite Fajita, Favorite Salsa, and Favorite Taco.

At Taco Palenque, our flavors are unique with authentic Mexican food that we like to call it Fresh-Mex. Our ingredients are carefully selected always looking for the best quality to serve you and your family. We are always ready to offer great quality food and service to all our guests, because we are a family serving families, that’s our mission.

Knowing that all our effort and dedication has been rewarded with three readers’ Choice Awards, we welcome everyone to come experience for themselves what Taco Palenque is all about. Don’t just take our word for it. Here’s what just a couple of people are saying about their dining experience at Taco Palenque.

“This place isn’t just another Mexican restaurant,” wrote Yelp reviewer, C.J. “Why? They use REAL, QUALITY, MEAT! Beef fajitas taste just like they came off the backyard bbq pit. Avocado is FRESH from an actual avocado not a bag! They have a serve yourself salad bar style area to garnish your food if you wish with grilled jalapenos, grilled serrano peppers, cilantro, pico de gallo, cabbage, lime, and a variety of some straight up authentic salsa which pairs perfectly with pretty much everything they serve. Even their CHIPS are a cut above the rest. Perfectly crisp freshly fried. This place is AMAZING and I’m absolutely HOOKED!”

“Taco Palenque never disappoints,” wrote an anonymous Google reviewer. “Today I decided to use the Taco Palenque app, and it was easy and quick. Picked up my food at the curbside location with no problem. Today Cynthia greeted me with my meal and she was awesome! During these times it’s good to see up-beat people sharing positive attitudes.”

If you love tacos, fresh food, true Mexican cuisine, or if you just enjoy a family-friendly ambiance, then any of Taco Palenque’s locations is the place to be.

Although there are already several Taco Palenque locations operating throughout Texas, the demand for more is strong. Juan Francisco “Pancho” Ochoa, our visionary leader, is committed to continuing to operate and incorporate new and innovative ideas for his restaurants along with his family.

At Taco Palenque, winning The Monitor’s Readers’ Choice Award means that our guests love our food and our flavor, and we are indeed part of their family and their life. Thank you for choosing us!