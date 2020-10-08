Pharr police asks public to locate man believed missing since May

The Pharr Police Department is seeking the assistance from the community in locating a local man who has been missing for about five months.

According to an agency news release, relatives of 65-year-old Arturo Perez Saldana contacted the department in June and informed police they had been unable to contact Saldana since May.

Police learned that Saldana was known to regularly visit Mexico and return.

Saldana is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He is also described as having a white goatee and a tattoo of a cross on the inner part of his left forearm.

Anyone with any information pertaining to Saldana and his whereabouts is asked to contact the Pharr Police Department at (956) 402-4100 or Pharr Crime Stoppers at (956) 787-TIPS (8477).