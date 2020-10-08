Hurricane Delta to impact Island beaches

As Hurricane Delta cuts a path north across the western Gulf of Mexico tonight and Friday, a coastal flood warning will remain in effect until 7 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville says the hurricane is expected to cause beach erosion on South Padre Island and road closures. Similar problems arose when Hurricane Beta hit the Texas coast a few weeks ago.

Forecasters say the seas and surf will continue to rise becoming very dangerous along the lower Texas coast. Life threatening rip currents and coastal flooding are also expected as the hurricane moves just east of the Valley around sunrise Friday.

The hurricane could periodically bring showers or strong storms with heavy rains and wind gusts up to 30 mph or even higher to the Valley.

