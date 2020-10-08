General Motors Corporation has recognized Fiesta Chevrolet of Edinburg as one of the top Chevy dealerships in the nation. GM recently bestowed the company’s 2019 Elite Leaders Award to Fiesta Chevrolet, placing it among the top 200 of Chevy’s 3,100 dealerships across the country.

“It’s based on GM’s customer service index, it’s based on volume of sales, and it’s based on how well we treat our customers,” said Billy Kelley, Fiesta Chevrolet general manager. “It means that our priority is customer satisfaction, and making sure that our customers are happy with their vehicle. It also means that we have the largest inventory, the largest selection, and because we are such a volume dealer, we’re able to do more than the other dealers.”

The Elite Leaders Award is presented only to those dealerships which exhibit extraordinary performance in sales and customer satisfaction excellence. For a dealer to be considered for the GM Elite Leaders Award, it must have achieved a year-over-year sales increase and excellent reviews from customer satisfaction surveys for vehicle purchases and service department visits.

“I’m super excited for our staff,” Kelley said. “These guys have worked tirelessly and they’ve done a great job, and it’s great that the Rio Grande Valley is on the national stage, because we are the only dealer down here that’s an Elite Dealer, and you would have to drive all the way to Austin to find a store that does the kind of volume that we do.”