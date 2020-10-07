Missing Kingsville man found dead at Boca Chica Beach

The Kingsville Police Department said on Facebook on Wednesday that a missing 74-year-old man who was reported missing by his family has been found dead on Boca Chica Beach.

Police there say Hueytzen James Wu was last seen on Oct. 1 at about 4:45 p.m. in Kingsville and his family has been unable to contact him.

Authorities announced earlier Wednesday that his vehicle had been found near SpaceX.

“A large sum of cash was withdrawn from the account of Dr. Wu since the time he has been reported missing. Dr. Wu was last driving a 2015 Nissan Odyssey White in color. That vehicle has been located at the Boca Chica Beach near Brownsville, Texas. This is an area near the SpaceX facility,” police say.

According to the release, Wu was last seen at a convenience store in Hebbronville.

“Witnesses have indicated that Dr. Wu appeared dazed and confused and did not appear to know where he was or where he was going. Dr. Wu is diabetic and does not have his medication with him. The symptoms described above are consistent with an individual that has not received appropriate medication,” police say.

The Kingsville Police Department offered its condolences to Wu’s family.

“The Officers and Staff of the Kingsville Police Department extend their sincerest condolences to the family of Dr. Wu for their loss,” police said.

Police did not provide any other information.