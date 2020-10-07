Donna man charged with capital murder in infant’s death

Police have charged a Donna man with capital murder in relation to the death of a 1-year-old child, officials announced Wednesday.

Ubence Ruben Hernandez, 36, is charged with capital murder of a person under 10 years of age, Donna police said in a news release Wednesday.

The child, as well as three of his siblings, were being watched by Hernandez while the children’s mother left to the store when the infant reportedly stopped breathing and lost consciousness. The child was taken to a Weslaco hospital, the release states.

Police were called to the hospital just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 22. An autopsy later revealed the child died as the result of “a fractured spine due to blunt force trauma,” the release states.

“Investigators with the Donna Police Department investigated and learned that Ubence Ruben Hernandez had a history of being violent and may have been continuously abusing the child over the course of several months,” the release states.

Police say Hernandez confessed to the incident. He is expected to make his initial appearance before a judge this afternoon.

This is a developing story.