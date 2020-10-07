CBP officers in Hidalgo find gun in man’s pants

Agents watched as man tried to smuggle weapon into Mexico

A Mexican man is expected to appear for a detention hearing in connection to a firearm charge related to his arrest over the weekend, records show.

Jose Joaquin Gonzalez-Galvan made his initial appearance in federal court Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Scott Hacker via teleconference in connection with an allegation the man attempted to travel into Mexico with a firearm without the proper authorization.

The Court scheduled a detention hearing for Gonzalez-Galvan for Wednesday where the Court could grant a bond for him if the government does not oppose such a release.

Gonzalez-Galvan was arrested Oct. 2 during an attempt to enter Mexico from the United States at the Hidalgo port of entry.

His arrest comes as a result of his attempt to smuggle into Mexico a handgun without the proper authorization.

U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents began surveillance on Gonzalez-Galvan after receiving information from a licensed firearm store.

“ATF had received information from a local sporting goods store in the Southern District of Texas about an individual who has purchased a large number of firearms over the past year,” the complaint against Gonzalez-Galvan states.

Because of this, HSI and ATF began surveillance on the man at the sporting goods store.

During the time agents were watching Gonzalez-Galvan, he purchased one Ruger .380 firearm, as well as an “unknown” amount of ammunition. According to the complaint, he also made a trip to the bank, and called another sporting goods store to inquire about more firearms.

Agents continued to watch Gonzalez-Galvan and eventually they followed him as he made his way to the Hidalgo port of entry.

During this outbound attempt, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered a weapon hidden in Gonzalez-Galvan’s pants.

“During the inspection, Gonzalez stated to a (CBP officer) that he was traveling to his mother’s house in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico,” the record shows.

After the vehicle was sent for an inspection, a CBP officer performed a pat down on Gonzalez-Galvan and found the Ruger hidden inside his pants. Additionally, agents found an unknown amount of ammunition in his shoes.

After he was detained, Gonzalez-Galvan declined to speak with agents.

If convicted of the firearm charge, Gonzalez-Galvan faces several years in federal prison.