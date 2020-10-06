A Message To Our Loyal Customers From Costa Messa Restaurants

2020 Readers’ Choice – Favorite Mexican Food, Favorite Margarita

Costa Messa Restaurant would like to say thank you to all the people who voted for us in The Monitor’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards. It’s an honor for us to have won in two categories this year – one for Favorite Mexican Food, and one for Favorite Margarita.

Because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we know this is a difficult time for everyone. Therefore, we are especially grateful, and we truly appreciate everyone who has continued to support us by voting for our restaurant. There may be newer and fancier restaurants around the Valley, but at Costa Messa, we believe in consistency, from our service, to our food.

Costa Messa Restaurant, which opened in 2002, is known as one of the finest Mexican restaurants in Texas. We feature classic Mexican cuisine, as well as Tex-Mex, prepared with authentic recipes and ingredients. Costa Messa Restaurant is a unique dining experience that should not be missed when visiting McAllen.

At Costa Messa Restaurant our goal is simple: to provide people with the best service and best food possible. To do that, we have an outstanding team of gracious servers, talented cooks, and friendly hosts to serve you. Every day we work to provide an outstanding and unique experience for our guests. We’ve always used the same recipes over the years so we like to think of our food as comfort food.

Without customers, businesses have nothing to offer. At Costa Messa, we take pride in the food and drinks we serve. We want the customer to feel like they received enough value for the price they are paying.

Here are what just a few of our satisfied diners are saying about Costa Messa:

“The food was fantastic! Portions were large. Service was great. I would definitely go back!” – Joanna McCain

“We entered a clean restaurant, and found the seating ample and comfortable. We ordered the fajitas mixed platter for two, and it was great. We’re looking forward to our second visit.” – Criselda Rodriguez Dimas

“Costa Messa is one of my favorite restaurants in the valley! They are consistently great with their food and service.” – Nicole Trimm

At Costa Messa, we are proud to offer an authentic Mexican food experience, the likes of which diners usually have to cross the border to get. Come visit any of our locations:

Costa Messa

1621 North 11th Street

McAllen, TX 78501

(956) 618-5449

Costa Messa North

5248 North 10th Street

McAllen, TX 78504

(956) 618-1919