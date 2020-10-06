Man charged with sexual assault prohibited from practicing medicine

The Texas Medical Board sent a cease-and-desist order to a Mission man to prohibit him from practicing medicine in the state because he does not have a license and because he’s awaiting trial.

The board issued the order on July 30 against Melquisedec Chan, who is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault and two counts of practicing medicine without a license.

The disclosure was included in the board’s 2020 newsletter that was released Tuesday morning.

Edinburg police arrested Chan, who was also a pastor in Alton, on April 11, 2018, after a woman told police he sexually assaulted her while he was following up with her after surgery.

McAllen police also charged him with a count of sexual assault and practicing medicine without a license after another woman came forward with allegations against Chan.

The indictment alleges Chan sedated two women and sexually assaulted them.

According to a criminal complaint regarding the McAllen woman, Chan provided “intravenous medication to (her) to help ease the pain of her illness,” following a head tumor diagnosis.

When she confronted him, police said Chan “ceased all contact with her,” according to the complaint.

Chan has been released on a total of $340,000 bonds on the charges and is scheduled for a jury trial in December.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.